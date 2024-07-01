RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court rejects Kejriwal's plea for 2 more meetings with lawyers
July 01, 2024  21:57
A court in Delhi on Monday rejected an application filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking directions to the prison authorities for granting two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing. 

Special judge Kaveri Baweja noted that as per the plea, Kejriwal is facing around 30 litigations across the country and on the grounds of the right to fair trial, he requires two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing (VC) for discussing the cases. 

"It is not in dispute that a similar application filed by the applicant (Kejriwal) seeking the same relief, ie, additional legal meetings with his lawyers was dismissed by this court vide a detailed order dated April 10, 2024," the court said. 

It said the present application disclosed no new or fresh reasons to take a view different from the earlier order. 

"Counsel for applicant has failed to convince the court as to how the applicant is entitled to two additional legal meetings through VC on the same grounds which have been discussed and dealt with in the earlier order," the court said. 

It said during the arguments, Kejriwal's counsel was asked to withdraw the application and to move a fresh application with additional or fresh grounds, if any, which the advocate refused. 

"Thus, having considered the submissions made and the observations already made vide order dated April 10, 2024, I see no reason whatsoever to allow the application under consideration," said the judge dismissing the plea.
