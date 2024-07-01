Constitution says I need to take LoP seriously: PM





Modi objects to Rahul Gandhi's remarks when he said, "Modi, BJP, RSS not the entire Hindu community."





The PM says, "Democracy and the Constitution have taught me that I need to take the Leader of Opposition seriously."









Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha says, "The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn't know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise."

After LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attacks him, PM Modi responds by saying, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."