Civil services prelims result declared
July 01, 2024  22:36
The results of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, was declared on Monday. 

The examination was held on June 16, according to an official statement. 

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the examination will be uploaded on the UPSC's website only after the entire process of the civil services examination and Indian forest service exmination is over i.e. after the declaration of final result. 

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. 

Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result, the statement said. -- PTI
