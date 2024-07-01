RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China deploys 2nd aircraft carrier off Philippine coast
July 01, 2024  20:09
File image/Courtesy china-defense.blogspot
China has deployed its second aircraft carrier 'Shandong' which was spotted patrolling waters off the Philippine coast as Manila stepped up efforts to assert its claims over a shoal in the disputed South China Sea firmly opposing Beijing's counterclaims. 

Shandong, an aircraft carrier with a displacement of about 70,000 tonnes, was seen patrolling the waters off the Philippines which serves as a deterrence against "continuous Philippine provocations" on Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea, state-run Global Times media reported on Monday. 

The aircraft carrier is likely on a scheduled exercise that could also prepare it for a potential far sea voyage into the West Pacific, it quoted Chinese experts as saying. 

Shandong's deployment comes after the People's Liberation Army deployed major surface combat ships, including large and medium destroyers as well as the main amphibious landing ship in the South China Sea as the maritime territorial conflict with Manila escalated. -- PTI
