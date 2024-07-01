China deploys 2nd aircraft carrier off Philippine coast





Shandong, an aircraft carrier with a displacement of about 70,000 tonnes, was seen patrolling the waters off the Philippines which serves as a deterrence against "continuous Philippine provocations" on Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea, state-run Global Times media reported on Monday.





The aircraft carrier is likely on a scheduled exercise that could also prepare it for a potential far sea voyage into the West Pacific, it quoted Chinese experts as saying.





Shandong's deployment comes after the People's Liberation Army deployed major surface combat ships, including large and medium destroyers as well as the main amphibious landing ship in the South China Sea as the maritime territorial conflict with Manila escalated. -- PTI

