RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP fields Pankaja Munde among 5 for Maha council polls
July 01, 2024  17:57
Maharashtra ex-minister Pankaja Munde/File image
Maharashtra ex-minister Pankaja Munde/File image
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced the candidatures of OBC leader and former minister Pankaja Munde and four others for the upcoming polls to the state legislative council. 

The biennial elections for 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature will be held on July 12. 

The party, in a release, named Munde, former MLA Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot as its candidates. 

Munde, the party's national general secretary, lost the state assembly polls in 2019 and the recently held Lok Sabha elections from Beed against NCP-SP's Bajrang Sonawane. 

Among other candidates, Tilekar hails from Pune, Khot is from Sangli, and Gorkhe is a BJP functionary from Pimpri Chinchwad and belongs to the Matang community, one of the backward classes in the state. 

Phuke is from Nagpur and known to be close to BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

The six-year term in office of 11 MLCs, elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly, is due to end on July 27 on their retirement. 

The biennial election to the upper house of the state legislature is being held just months ahead of assembly polls, which are due in October. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

June rainfall 11% below-normal, highest deficit in 5 years: IMD
June rainfall 11% below-normal, highest deficit in 5 years: IMD

June rainfall accounts for 15 percent of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case
Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case

The court sentenced Patkar after considering the evidence before it and the fact that the case went on for over two decades.

Aim to make India core in global energy revolution: Ola Electric
Aim to make India core in global energy revolution: Ola Electric

In March 2021, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal was seen surveying an empty 500-acre land surrounded by shoe factories, temples, bakery shops, coconut trees and dusty roads in Pochampalli town of Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu....

You are the final word, why did you bow to Modi, Rahul asks LS speaker
You are the final word, why did you bow to Modi, Rahul asks LS speaker

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Speaker Om Birla had a verbal exchange in the Lok Sabha on Monday when the Congress leader questioned why he bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?
Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

General Upendra Dwivedi touches the feet of his elder brother before the inspection of the Guard of Honour.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances