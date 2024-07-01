RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Another man killed in mob attack in Bengal, 4th case in less than a week
July 01, 2024  18:22
image
A man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, making it the fourth such incident in the state in less than a week, the police said. 

While the first such case came to light in Kolkata on June 28, two more fatal assaults were reported on June 29 and 30. 

The victim was identified as Biswajit Manna, a resident of Naita Malpaharpur gram panchayat in Tarakeswar area of Hooghly district, they said. 

Two persons have been detained in connection with the crime, a senior police officer of Hooghly Rural Police said, adding that a suo moto case has been lodged by the police. 

Initial probe revealed that Manna was called by the accused, who were known to the family when he was sleeping at his residence on Sunday night, the police said. 

The police said Manna had taken a loan of around Rs 50,000 from the accused and had failed to repay the loan amount. 

"At his friend's place, the accused tied Manna and continued beating him till he became unconscious. The mother of the victim along with her daughter-in-law somehow rescued him and took him to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

June rainfall 11% below-normal, highest deficit in 5 years: IMD
June rainfall 11% below-normal, highest deficit in 5 years: IMD

June rainfall accounts for 15 percent of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case
Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case

The court sentenced Patkar after considering the evidence before it and the fact that the case went on for over two decades.

Aim to make India core in global energy revolution: Ola Electric
Aim to make India core in global energy revolution: Ola Electric

In March 2021, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal was seen surveying an empty 500-acre land surrounded by shoe factories, temples, bakery shops, coconut trees and dusty roads in Pochampalli town of Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu....

You are the final word, why did you bow to Modi, Rahul asks LS speaker
You are the final word, why did you bow to Modi, Rahul asks LS speaker

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Speaker Om Birla had a verbal exchange in the Lok Sabha on Monday when the Congress leader questioned why he bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?
Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

General Upendra Dwivedi touches the feet of his elder brother before the inspection of the Guard of Honour.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances