Agniveer is use and throw labour: Rahul in Parl





Objecting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war."

Speaking on the Agniveer scheme for entry into Armed Forces, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr', 'Agniveer' is a use & throw labourer."