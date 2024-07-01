RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress: Rahul
July 01, 2024  16:29
Update: Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India.

"There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed. ..I was attacked by the order of Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...," he alleged.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....

"All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.
