A Raja, Selja in chairpersons' panel to help Birla run LS





Birla named Jagdambika Pal, P C Mohan, Sandhya Rai, Dilip Saikia, Selja, A Raja, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Krishna Prasad and Avdhesh Prasad on the panel.





Members of the panel of chairpersons preside over the house proceedings when the speaker is not in the chair, and enjoy all powers vested in the speaker.





The 18th Lok Sabha was constituted following the recent parliamentary elections.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday named a panel of chairpersons to help him run the house proceedings.