2 children among 9 killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan
July 01, 2024  20:43
Six women and two children were among nine people killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, the police said. 

Four people were injured in the accident that occurred near Dundapura crossing in Mandarayal town of the district, they said. 

The deceased were related and hailed from Mandrayal. 

They were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Karauli, the police said. 

"Nine people, including six women, were killed and four others were injured in the accident. They were going to Sheopur after offering prayers at Kailadevi temple," Karauli superintendent of police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said. 

The police said the fatalities included a man. -- PTI
