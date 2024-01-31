Zee shareholder moves NCLT for merger deal; Sony gets 3 weeks to respond





The Mumbai bench of NCLT also directed Sony Pictures Network India, now known as Culver Max, to file a reply within three weeks and fixed the next date of hearing on March 12.





On January 21, Sony Group Corp (SGC), the Japanese parent company of Sony Picture Network India and BEPL, announced the termination of the $10 billion merger agreement with ZEEL, while seeking $90 million for breach of conditions besides initiating arbitration.





The latest NCLT notice came on a petition filed by Mad Men Film Ventures, a shareholder of ZEEL.





Mad Men Film Ventures earlier sent an application requesting both ZEEL and Sony to implement the merger deal as it was approved by the NCLT in August 2023.





Shyam Kapadia, counsel to the ZEEL shareholder, informed the tribunal that his client had sent the application to Sony on December 5, 2023. -- PTI

