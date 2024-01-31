RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav Sena filed ITR fraudulently: Shinde faction
January 31, 2024  00:37
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police seeking action against the rival Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray for filing Income Tax returns "fraudulently". 

In letters to Mumbai Police Commissioner and Cyber Police station, party treasurer Balaji Kinikar said after the Election Commission of India allotted the party symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, it also procured a duplicate PAN card. 

But office-bearers of the Uddhav Thackeray group filed TDS returns for July to September 2023 quarter by posing as authorised representatives of the party, he alleged. 

"The fact that Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray was not the leader of Shiv Sena political party was known to erstwhile former party leaders/ office bearers of the Shiv Sena party including their chartered accountants," the complaint said. 

Despite being aware of this, they "made fraudulent use of passwords and login IDs to file Income Tax returns which is an act of theft, forgery and cheating," the complaint said. -- PTI
