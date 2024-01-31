Travel nightmare: 51 flights delayed amid dense fog





Several flights bound for the capital or scheduled to take off from the national capital were delayed or cancelled owing to the prevailing weather.





According to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24, a total of 51 flights were delayed and 11 more cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.





Speaking to ANI, a passenger at the Delhi airport said, "I flew in from Goa. My flight was delayed by three hours due to fog. I didn't expect my arrival to the city to be delayed this long."





Meanwhile, domestic carrier IndiGo posted an advisory on social media platform X, informing passengers that flight departures and arrivals were likely to be impacted due to the prevailing weather in Delhi and neighbouring Chandigarh. -- ANI

Severe fog brought on by a dipping mercury threw train and flight services haywire in the national capital on Wednesday morning, with scores of passengers stranded at airports and railway stations.