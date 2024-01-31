RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended
January 31, 2024  17:53
TN minister Senthil Balaji/File image
A city court in Chennai on Wednesday extended the remand of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji till February 7. 

Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June last year, was produced before the local court through video conferencing from the Central Prison in Chennai. 

Balaji was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime when he was Transport minister then. 

The court also adjourned the hearing into Balaji's plea to defer trial in the case, to February 7, after the minister's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's submission made earlier on the matter. -- PTI
