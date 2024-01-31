TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended





Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June last year, was produced before the local court through video conferencing from the Central Prison in Chennai.





Balaji was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime when he was Transport minister then.





The court also adjourned the hearing into Balaji's plea to defer trial in the case, to February 7, after the minister's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's submission made earlier on the matter. -- PTI

