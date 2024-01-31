RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stones pelted at Rahul's car during yatra in WB
January 31, 2024  14:07
image
A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

 The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury. Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane. The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

 "The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Memories Of Railway Puri and Alu Curry
Memories Of Railway Puri and Alu Curry

There's nothing more satisfying than a meal of freshly fried puris served with a spicy raseela potato preparation.

Aamir's Unique Mehendi For Ira's Wedding
Aamir's Unique Mehendi For Ira's Wedding

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood, right here!

Those habituated to creating ruckus...: Modi to Oppn
Those habituated to creating ruckus...: Modi to Oppn

Modi said he believed that a big section of the country's democracy-loving people will appreciate the conduct of those MPs who used their wisdom and talent and showed their concerns for the masses, even though they might have been...

10 Foods A Dietician Wants To You To AVOID Eating
10 Foods A Dietician Wants To You To AVOID Eating

Regular consumption of fried, junk and packaged food will have minor to severe health implications, warns dietician Bhakti Adkar.

Railways clocks 2nd-highest freight earnings since 2019
Railways clocks 2nd-highest freight earnings since 2019

The Indian Railways carried more goods in December 2023 than the same time last year, making more money than any month bar one since the pandemic. The railways made Rs 15,098 crore by carrying freight in December 2023. The number was...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances