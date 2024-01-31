RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Seven killed, 7 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Baramulla
January 31, 2024  18:24
image
Seven persons died on Wednesday when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said. 

A passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Boniyar area of Uri in the north Kashmir district, they said. 

Senior superintendent of police (traffic rural Kashmir) Ravinder Paul Singh, said that seven people died in the incident while seven others sustained injuries. 

The bodies have been recovered and medico-legal formalities are being conducted, the SSP said. 

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Baramulla, he added. -- PTI
