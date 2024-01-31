RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Seat-sharing in WB: On hold, says Cong; CM says...
January 31, 2024  14:33
The rift between INDIA bloc ally partners --Trinamool Congress and Congress-- over a seat-sharing agreement in West Bengal continued to spill into the open on Wednesday as Mamata Banerjee reiterated her vow to fight alone in her state.

The Trinamool supremo without naming any party or leader said that there were some who appeared only during elections like Cuckoos in spring.

"I rarely come for politics but there are some parties which start chirping like cuckoos at the time of elections... Our fight with the BJP will continue. We will fight alone. If anyone can defeat BJP, it is Trinamool Congress," Mamata said, reiterating earlier remarks she made last week in Kolkata.

The comments from the West Bengal CM come even as Congress sources indicated that they were still attempting to get Mamata on board as a potential ally and that seat sharing talks in Bengal were only on hold.

"INDIA bloc seat sharing in West Bengal is on hold. TMC and Congress are considering the proposals. TMC is still a part of INDIA Alliance," the party's sources said.
