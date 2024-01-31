Sadhvi found murdered in Pataudi in Gurugram





According to the police, the deceased woman monk is identified as Roshni Devi from village Khatkara.





She was living with another monk Nafe alias Khamai Nath of Gagana village of Sonipat district in a hut near a cremation ground in village Mirzapur.





Nafe told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshi injured.





The police said the woman monk was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead.





A case of murder has been registered at Pataudi police station, they added.





The duo used to clean the crematorium and survive on donations, the police said.





"Following the complaint of Nafe, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at Pataudi police station on Wednesday evening," an official said.





"The body of the woman monk was kept in the mortuary for postmortem while we are investigating the matter with all angles," sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar, additional SHO of Pataudi police station, said. -- PTI

