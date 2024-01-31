RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sadhvi found murdered in Pataudi in Gurugram
January 31, 2024  22:03
image
A 50-year-old 'sadhvi' was found murdered with her throat slit in Pataudi area in Haryana's Gururam on Wednesday, the police said. 

According to the police, the deceased woman monk is identified as Roshni Devi from village Khatkara. 

She was living with another monk Nafe alias Khamai Nath of Gagana village of Sonipat district in a hut near a cremation ground in village Mirzapur. 

Nafe told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshi injured. 

The police said the woman monk was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. 

A case of murder has been registered at Pataudi police station, they added. 

The duo used to clean the crematorium and survive on donations, the police said. 

"Following the complaint of Nafe, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at Pataudi police station on Wednesday evening," an official said. 

"The body of the woman monk was kept in the mortuary for postmortem while we are investigating the matter with all angles," sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar, additional SHO of Pataudi police station, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Won't give even a single LS seat to Congress in Bengal: Mamata
Won't give even a single LS seat to Congress in Bengal: Mamata

The feisty TMC boss also accused the CPI-M of ruining her party's relationship with the Congress, its ally in the Opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.

Movies - no, Cricket - yes! I was never interested in movies: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son shines on cricket pitch
Movies - no, Cricket - yes! I was never interested in movies: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son shines on cricket pitch

During the current Ranji Trophy season, a star son has been launched. But for 25-year-old Agni Dev Chopra, he never had the luxury of a re-take that his film-maker father Vidhu Vinod Chopra has had throughout his illustrious career.

Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM
Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand chief minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case, and senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named as his successor.

2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter
2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter

A division bench of the Bombay high court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules dealing with fake news against the government on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances