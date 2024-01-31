RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President: New Parliament building smells of...
January 31, 2024  12:14
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the new Parliament building has the fragrance of "Shrestha Bharat" and reflects the glory of India's culture and civilisation.

Addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, President Murmu said the past year has been of historic achievements for the country.

It was the first address by the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses in new Parliament building.

She said the new Parliament building was constructed in the beginning of Amirt Kaal -- the period to make India a developed country by 2047.

"It (the new Parliament building) has the fragrance of Shrestha Bharat and reflects the glory of India's culture and civilisation. This has the pledge to respect our democratic and parliamentary traditions," the President said.

The budget session of Parliament began on Wednesday and will be the last session of the present Lok Sabha with general elections likely to take place in April-May this year.

Ahead of the budget session, the suspension of opposition MPs who had been suspended for "violation of rules" during the winter session, was revoked.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1.
