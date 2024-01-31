Oppn slams Murmu's Parl address as 'poll speech'





"They have written an election speech for the President to deliver. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains. This is a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions, which I believe, people will have to think about then they go to vote in Lok Sabha elections," Tharoor told ANI.





Another Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that it appears that the government tried to hide the truth.





"It appears that the government tried to hide the truth. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President's speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefitted will continue to get benefits with this year's budget," he said.





Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali too criticised the President's speech and said that there was nothing special in the speech of President.





"There was nothing special in the speech of the President. The government said that they have given employment, but to whom? Yes, some of the friends of the government have got employment. The government has nothing to tell," he said.





While BJP MP Dilip Ghosh defended his government and said that the youth should be asked about the speech, not the opposition.





"The youths should be asked about today's speech of the President in the Parliament and not the opposition. The youths of the country are talented and they are setting up several startups. Till now everyone (INDIA alliance) was ready to fight PM Modi, but now after their captain is gone, they are fighting among themselves," he said.

