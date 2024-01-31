RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn slams Murmu's Parl address as 'poll speech'
January 31, 2024  15:17
image
Responding to President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Parliament today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it was an election speech and was a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions.

"They have written an election speech for the President to deliver. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains. This is a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions, which I believe, people will have to think about then they go to vote in Lok Sabha elections," Tharoor told ANI.

Another Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that it appears that the government tried to hide the truth.

"It appears that the government tried to hide the truth. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President's speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefitted will continue to get benefits with this year's budget," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali too criticised the President's speech and said that there was nothing special in the speech of President.

"There was nothing special in the speech of the President. The government said that they have given employment, but to whom? Yes, some of the friends of the government have got employment. The government has nothing to tell," he said.

While BJP MP Dilip Ghosh defended his government and said that the youth should be asked about the speech, not the opposition.

"The youths should be asked about today's speech of the President in the Parliament and not the opposition. The youths of the country are talented and they are setting up several startups. Till now everyone (INDIA alliance) was ready to fight PM Modi, but now after their captain is gone, they are fighting among themselves," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc
'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc

Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was 'nonsensical'.

Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech

In her first address to a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building in which she touched on varied issues ranging from insurgency to inflation, Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats...

The Fighter Absurdity Goes Beyond The Thinkable
The Fighter Absurdity Goes Beyond The Thinkable

Bullets fly, the noise becomes unbearable and the plot finally ends with the hero doing an unbelievable leap on to the ski of the helicopter aka Schwarzenegger, flown by our pretty heroine. UFF UFF! Squirming in my seat, I ponder over...

Memories Of Railway Puri and Alu Curry
Memories Of Railway Puri and Alu Curry

There's nothing more satisfying than a meal of freshly fried puris served with a spicy raseela potato preparation.

Murray hits back at critics after another 1st Rd exit
Murray hits back at critics after another 1st Rd exit

'Do me a favour': Andy Murray hits back after legacy questioned

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances