Nyay Yatra: Assam Cong chief questioned in FIR on route deviation





The police had on January 18 registered an FIR against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and several Congress leaders for allegedly deviating from its permitted route in Jorhat town.





The case was lodged under nine Sections of the IPC, including some non-bailable ones, such as 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of order), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the IPC.





Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for mischief causing damage to public property was also included in the FIR.





The police then issued notices to Borah, former MLA Rana Goswami, Congress's Jorhat district president Pratul Buragohain, district secretary Abhijit Phukan and KB Byju, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.





"Borah came today and he was questioned in connection to the case. He has been called again for further questioning on February 12," Jorhat Sadar police station's officer-in-charge Rahul Dewri said. -- PTI

