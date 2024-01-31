RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No taxpayer services on e-filing portal from Feb 3-5
January 31, 2024  18:43
File image
File image
The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that services for taxpayers on the e-filing portal will not be available between February 3 and early February 5 on account of scheduled maintenance. 

"... taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity, involving technical upgradation of the system," the I-T department said in a post on X. 

The department also asked taxpayers to plan their activities accordingly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

How exactly did Rahul Gandhi's car get damaged?
How exactly did Rahul Gandhi's car get damaged?

The rear windscreen of a car carrying Rahul Gandhi was damaged during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', with West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleging that the vehicle was "pelted with stones" in Malda district,...

Virat Kohli's brother rubbishes 'fake news' about mother's health
Virat Kohli's brother rubbishes 'fake news' about mother's health

Star India batter Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli on Wednesday opened up on the fake news about their mother Saroj Kohli's health and said that "she is absolutely fit and fine".

From Feb 29 you can't top up Paytm wallet, FASTag etc
From Feb 29 you can't top up Paytm wallet, FASTag etc

The RBI on Wednesday barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

Thailand Masters: Srikanth opens campaign with comfortable win
Thailand Masters: Srikanth opens campaign with comfortable win

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his campaign at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei in Bangkok on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances