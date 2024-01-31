RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish explains why he left INDIA: They haven't...
January 31, 2024  13:27
image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the INDIA alliance: "I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalised it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven't decided which party will contest how many seats. This is why I left them and came back to who I was with initially. I will keep working for the people of Bihar."

On the caste census: "Rahul Gandhi is taking credit for the caste census in Bihar. Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings... He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be."
