NHAI extends KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till Feb 29





On January 15, the National Highways Authority of India said FASTags with valid balances but incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024.





"Attention #FASTag users! The deadline for #OneVehicleOneFASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024," NHAI said in a post on X.





To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the authority has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, NHAI had said earlier this month.





"Only 7 lakh multiple FASTags have been closed out of 1.27 crore. Hence, we are proceeding with extending the deadline by another one month," an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. -- PTI

