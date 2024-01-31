RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maldives Prosecutor brutally attacked
January 31, 2024  10:40
The Maldives Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, has been brutally attacked in broad daylight, Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu reported.

Shameem was attacked this morning and is currently receiving treatment at the Maldives's ADK Hospital, a prosecutor's office official told Adhadhu.

The police said Shameem was reportedly attacked this morning. It is believed that the attack was not carried out with a sharp object.
