Maldives ex-prez Nasheed temporarily relocates to Ghana without informing Parl
January 31, 2024  23:46
Former president of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed has temporarily relocated to Ghana in West Africa after announcing his hiatus from "active politics" without informing Parliament, it emerged on Wednesday. 

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Nasheed, an MP and a prominent and controversial figure in Maldivian politics, said he has arrived in Ghana's capital Accra to start work as the Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum. 

The CVF, an international partnership of countries highly vulnerable to a warming planet, was established in 2009, while Nasheed was in office. 

"Ghana is hosting the Secretariat and this will be my home for a few years. We hope to unlock the investments needed so @TheCVF members can pursue clean growth & climate prosperity," he said. 

Nasheed, 56, served as the first president of the Maldives from 2008 to 2012. 

He was also the Speaker of Parliament (the People's Majlis) from 2019 to 2023. -- PTI
