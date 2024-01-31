RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala police enhance judge's security amid threats after murder case verdict
January 31, 2024  21:07
File image
File image
Kerala police increased the security cover given to Mavelikkara additional sessions judge-I VG Sreedevi on Wednesday, as threats have been made against her on various social media platforms after she pronounced the verdict in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan. 

A police officer told PTI that they have taken serious note of the online threats and deployed a sub-inspector and a few other police personnel to safeguard the judge. 

The court on Tuesday sentenced 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India to death in connection with the 2021 murder of the BJP OBC wing leader that took place in Alappuzha district. 

Soon after, posts on social media platforms verbally insulting the judge cropped up and were circulated by various accounts. 

In the order, the court said there was "absolute justification" in giving capital punishment to all the accused persons in this case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Sarfaraz will have to make the most of this chance...once Kohli's back...'
'Sarfaraz will have to make the most of this chance...once Kohli's back...'

After Sarfaraz Khan received his maiden Test call-up in the India squad, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on the 26-year-old and said that he has worked very hard to be in this place.

It's Soren vs Soren as sis-in-law opposes Hemant's wife as CM
It's Soren vs Soren as sis-in-law opposes Hemant's wife as CM

The objection comes against the backdrop of strong rumours and the Bharatiya Janata Party claim that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana will be the first choice for the chief minister's post in case her husband was arrested.

Is Shami's absence putting added pressure on Bumrah?
Is Shami's absence putting added pressure on Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah's workload might have increased in Mohammed Shami's absence but India's pace spearhead is in a much better shape right now in terms of fitness to handle the rigours of Test cricket, feels former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Tortured by police to accept link with Oppn parties, Parl accused tell court
Tortured by police to accept link with Oppn parties, Parl accused tell court

The submission was made before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

Institute of national importance can also be a minority one: SC on AMU
Institute of national importance can also be a minority one: SC on AMU

There is nothing "fundamentally inconsistent" with a minority institution being an institution of national importance (INI), the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while hearing arguments on the vexed issue of minority status to Aligarh...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances