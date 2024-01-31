Jacqueline knowingly involved in possession of proceeds of crime: ED to HC

Jacqueline knowingly involved in possession of proceeds of crime: ED to HCJanuary 31, 2024 01:30
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Enforcement Directorate has contended before the Delhi high court.
The ED's contention was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in the money laundering case allegedly involving Chandrasekhar.
The matter was listed before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri and the counsel representing Fernandez sought time to file rejoinder in response to the ED's affidavit.
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 15.
In its reply, ED claimed Fernandez never revealed the truth regarding the financial transactions with Chandrasekhar and always concealed facts until confronted with evidence.
"She continues to hold back the truth even till date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence." -- PTI
