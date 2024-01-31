RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jacqueline knowingly involved in possession of proceeds of crime: ED to HC
January 31, 2024  01:30
image
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Enforcement Directorate has contended before the Delhi high court. 

The ED's contention was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in the money laundering case allegedly involving Chandrasekhar. 

The matter was listed before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri and the counsel representing Fernandez sought time to file rejoinder in response to the ED's affidavit. 

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 15. 

In its reply, ED claimed Fernandez never revealed the truth regarding the financial transactions with Chandrasekhar and always concealed facts until confronted with evidence. 

"She continues to hold back the truth even till date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence." -- PTI 
HC settles custody battle of child in favour of UP woman who fostered her
HC settles custody battle of child in favour of UP woman who fostered her

A division bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Manjive Shukle observed in its order issued on Monday that taking a child by way of adoption or foster care is neither contrary to the practices prevailing in societies nor is...

Don't allow non-Hindus beyond flagpole of temples, HC directs TN
Don't allow non-Hindus beyond flagpole of temples, HC directs TN

Justice S Srimathy of the HC's Madurai Bench gave the judgement while hearing a plea from D Senthilkumar, who sought directions to the respondents to permit Hindus alone to the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple and its...

Mayank Agarwal hospitalised after drinking 'poisonous liquid'
Mayank Agarwal hospitalised after drinking 'poisonous liquid'

Mayank Agarwal is believed to be out of danger after drinking liquid from a pouch, which he thought was water and was kept on his seat as he was on board with IndiGo airlines

U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win
U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win

Musheer Khan smashed his second century of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as India thrashed New Zealand by 214 runs.

BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA bloc moves HC alleging foul play
BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA bloc moves HC alleging foul play

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar to win the post of mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

