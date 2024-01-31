Indian shepherds, Chinese soldiers face off at LAC





Local shepherds had stopped grazing animals in this area following the 2020 Galwan clash.





Now, a video of the shepherds arguing with PLA troops and asserting that they were on Indian territory has won hearts on social media.





The LAC is a demarcation line that separates Indian and Chinese territories. Differing perceptions have led to disputes between the forces of both sides, escalating to violent clashes in some cases. There was no violence in the interaction with the Chinese soldiers this time.





Konchok Stanzin tweeted to say, "It is heartening to see the positive impact made by @firefurycorps_IA in Border areas of Eastern Ladakh in facilitating the graziers & nomads to assert their rights in traditional grazing grounds along the north bank of Pangong. I would like to thank #IndianArmy for such strong civil-military relations & looking after the interests of the border area population. Jai Hind..Jai Bharat."





He also shared the video on Instagram of the shepherds confronting the Chinese soldiers and said, "See how our local people are showing their bravery in front of the PLA claiming that the area they are stopping is our nomad's grazing land. PLA stopping our nomads from grazing in our territory. Seems it is never a never-ending process due to different lines of perceptions. But I salute our nomads, who always stand to protect our land and stand as the second guardian force of the nation. No doubt that our forces are always with civilians resolving the grazing issues with the PLA, it's all because of their support that our nomads could bravely face the PLA."

An Instagram post by Chishul councillor, Konchok Stanzin, that has since gone viral, Ladakh shepherds are seen bravely standing up to Chinese soldiers who try to stop them from grazing sheep near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).