Hemant Soren's wife to be named Jh'khand CM?

Speculations are rife that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will take over the reins if he gets arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.





Ending suspense over his whereabouts and intense political drama, Hemant Soren reached his official residence in Ranchi on Tuesday and chaired the first meeting of his alliance MLAs.





At the meeting, the legislators signed a letter of support without any name amid speculations that Kalpana Soren will become the CM.

On Monday, an ED team visited the JMM executive president's Delhi home with the intent to question him and agency officials claimed that he was "untraceable".





Sources close to Soren said that the 48-year-old JMM leader came by road from Delhi, undertaking a more than 1250 km journey.





Hemant Soren will appear before the ED to record his statement today.