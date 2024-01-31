RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hemant Soren in ED custody, Champai to be Jharkhand CM
January 31, 2024  22:07
Champai Soren
Champai Soren
Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand chief minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new state head. 

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The ED that accompanied him to Raj Bhavan took him into custody, ANI has reported quoting a JMM MP.

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said. 

The legislators gathered at the CM's residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party. 

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren. 

Earlier, there was speculation that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana's name could be proposed as the new CM.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Won't give even a single LS seat to Congress in Bengal: Mamata
Won't give even a single LS seat to Congress in Bengal: Mamata

The feisty TMC boss also accused the CPI-M of ruining her party's relationship with the Congress, its ally in the Opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.

Movies - no, Cricket - yes! I was never interested in movies: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son shines on cricket pitch
Movies - no, Cricket - yes! I was never interested in movies: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son shines on cricket pitch

During the current Ranji Trophy season, a star son has been launched. But for 25-year-old Agni Dev Chopra, he never had the luxury of a re-take that his film-maker father Vidhu Vinod Chopra has had throughout his illustrious career.

Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM
Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand chief minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case, and senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named as his successor.

2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter
2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter

A division bench of the Bombay high court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules dealing with fake news against the government on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances