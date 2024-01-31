Hemant Soren in ED custody, Champai to be Jharkhand CM





Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The ED that accompanied him to Raj Bhavan took him into custody, ANI has reported quoting a JMM MP.





"Hemant Soren has resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.





The legislators gathered at the CM's residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party.





Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren.





Earlier, there was speculation that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana's name could be proposed as the new CM.

