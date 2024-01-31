RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rain, snowfall expected in Himachal, J-K, Uttarakhand
January 31, 2024  10:38
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand in the coming days due to a western disturbance, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, told ANI.

He also said that the effect of the western disturbance will also be seen in the plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.

"We have issued an orange alert for today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Punjab and Haryana today. Light rain is expected in Delhi, NCR, and thunderstorms and lightning are also expected today. A thick layer of fog is expected on February 2... A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR," Srivastava said.
