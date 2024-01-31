RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt appoints 4 members to 16th Finance Commission
January 31, 2024  11:18
image
The government has appointed former expenditure secretary Ajay Narayan Jha and SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and two other members to the newly-constituted 16th Finance Commission. 

 The commission, chaired by former vice chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, will have 4 members, who will be assisted by Secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, two joint secretaries and one economic advisor.

 Besides Jha, who was also a member in the previous 15th Finance Commission, retired bureaucrat Annie George Mathew and Artha Global Executive Director Niranjan Rajadhyaksha have been appointed as full-time members of the 16th Finance Commission. 

Soumya Kanti Ghosh will be a part-time member, the finance ministry said in a notification. 

"The chairman and other members of the commission shall hold office from the date on which they respectively assume office up to the date of submission of report or October 31, 2025, whichever is earlier," the notification added. 

The government constituted the commission under the chairmanship of Panagariya on December 31, 2023. The panel would submit its report to the President by October 31, 2025. The report would be covering five-year period beginning April 1, 2026. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant
'Keep pushing in life,' says Pant

Pant shared a picture on Tuesday with the caption, 'keep pushing in life,' offering a personal insight into his ongoing journey towards peak fitness.

'My husband loves his office more than me'
'My husband loves his office more than me'

An open and direct conversation is the only way to deal with a marital problem but choose the right time and place to address the issue, advises rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

EPL: Arsenal put pressure on Liverpool; Luton thrash Brighton
EPL: Arsenal put pressure on Liverpool; Luton thrash Brighton

Arsenal closed the gap on leaders Liverpool with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest

India Counters China, Focus On Border Villages
India Counters China, Focus On Border Villages

'We are developing infrastructure on the mountains and deploying the troops on hill borders in such a way that it is ensuring the safety of the people there.'

'I have no fear of failure because...'
'I have no fear of failure because...'

'...when you hit rock bottom, you can't go any lower than that. 'And I've been to rock bottom.' 'But that's what made me the actor I am today. I'm fearless.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances