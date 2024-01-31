RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat of Mumbai highrise
January 31, 2024  21:47
Representational image
Representational image
A fire broke out at a 12th-floor flat in a residential building in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri on Wednesday night, officials said. Nobody is injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information. 

"The blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of Pearl Residency near Andheri Sports Club at around 8 pm," a civic official said. 

At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and launched efforts to douse the fire, he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter
2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news, 3rd judge to hear matter

A division bench of the Bombay high court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules dealing with fake news against the government on social media.

Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech

In her first address to a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building in which she touched on varied issues ranging from insurgency to inflation, Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats...

AAP to move SC as HC rejects plea to set aside Chandigarh mayoral polls
AAP to move SC as HC rejects plea to set aside Chandigarh mayoral polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought the setting aside of Tuesday's election, alleging tampering of ballot papers, and fresh elections under the supervision of a retired high court judge.

Net Session: Indian batters perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps
Net Session: Indian batters perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps

Indian batters are not known for their sweeping skills but they made a conscious effort to practise that shot in their opening net session ahead of the second Test against England beginning in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

GST collections rise to 2nd highest-ever in Jan
GST collections rise to 2nd highest-ever in Jan

Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, reflecting buoyant economic activity and setting the stage for the next phase of GST reforms. This is the second-highest monthly collection...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances