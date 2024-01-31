Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat of Mumbai highrise

Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat of Mumbai highriseJanuary 31, 2024 21:47
A fire broke out at a 12th-floor flat in a residential building in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri on Wednesday night, officials said. Nobody is injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information.
"The blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of Pearl Residency near Andheri Sports Club at around 8 pm," a civic official said.
At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and launched efforts to douse the fire, he added.