Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat of Mumbai highrise





"The blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of Pearl Residency near Andheri Sports Club at around 8 pm," a civic official said.





At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and launched efforts to douse the fire, he added.

