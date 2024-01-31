ED questions Jharkhand CM Soren in money laundering case





The questioning which started at 1.20 pm is still continuing, an official said.





Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was previously questioned on January 20 in connection with the case.





The interrogation, however, remained incomplete on that day when he was grilled for more than seven hours, an official said.





Soren is being questioned as part of an investigation into a "huge racket of illegal change of land ownership by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to officials from the Enforcement Directorate.





Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said three tourist buses entered Soren's house on Kanke Road around 5.30 pm amid hectic activities.





Soon after that, chief secretary L Khiangte and DGP Ajay Kumar Singh were also seen going entering the CM's house. -- PTI

