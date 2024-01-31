RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED issues summons #5 to Arvind Kejriwal
January 31, 2024  14:53
The Enforcement Directorate issues its fifth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy linked money laundering case. The AAP chief has previously skipped four summons from the anti-corruption agency.

The fourth summons issued to Kejriwal on January 13 asked him to depose before the central probe agency on January 18.

However, Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, left for a three-day visit to Goa on January 18, the day he was supposed to appear before the agency.
