ED issues summons #5 to Arvind Kejriwal





The fourth summons issued to Kejriwal on January 13 asked him to depose before the central probe agency on January 18.





However, Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, left for a three-day visit to Goa on January 18, the day he was supposed to appear before the agency.

