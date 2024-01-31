RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED arrests Hemant Soren in money laundering case
January 31, 2024  22:40
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested JMM leader Hemant Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case, official sources said. 

Before his arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and was then taken to the ED office in Ranchi. 

Sources claimed 48-year-old Soren was "evasive" in his replies during his questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The ED is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court here and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said. 

The sources said the agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. 

He was first quizzed on January 20. 

The JMM leader was shown the typed statements he recorded with the agency and before taking him in custody, his signatures were sought on these documents. 

It was, however, not clear if he signed them. -- PTI
