Delhi gangster Ballu Pehalwan killed in gang war





The police said on Wednesday it appeared to be a case of gang war.





Eyewitnesses said the attackers kept firing for around two minutes at the gangster.





The police said the attack took place around 6.30 pm on Tuesday in Faridabad Sector 11.





He was staying near YMCA University in the area with a relative, they said.





Ballu Pehalwan had several cases, including murder charges, registered against him.





According to police, Surajbhan alias Ballu Pehalwan (42) was a resident of Dinpur near Najafgarh in Delhi and frequently visited the gym.





He was returning from the gym on his motorbike around 6.30 pm when he was attacked, they said, adding that the accused fled after the attack.





The police commissioner Rakesh Arya, DCP Rajesh Duggal, ACP (crime) Aman Yadav and other officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.





The police collected CCTV footage and other evidence from the spot. -- PTI

Delhi-based gangster Ballu Pehalwan was shot dead here by armed men in a car who pumped 20 bullets into him after intercepting his motorbike while he was returning from the gym.