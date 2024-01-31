RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong hires agency who coined 'Only Vimal' for polls
January 31, 2024  12:56
The Congress has contracted advertising agency DDB Mudra to lead its publicity campaign for the party's 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources within the Congress, its publicity committee selected DDB Mudra to manage the party's election campaign. 

DDB Mudra is remembered for creating some of the most iconic taglines and jingles in the country's advertising history, including 'Only Vimal' and 'God's Own Country' for the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. According to its website, the group takes pride in its "commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion'.

Its more recent work includes handling brands such as McDonald's, Netflix, Dhara, Volkswagen, and Royal Enfield. In 2019, the Congress hired advertising agencies Percept, Silverpush, and Nixon Advertising, while in 2014, it turned to Dentsu India.

Business Standard emailed DDB Mudra for its response, which is awaited.

Archis Mohan/Business Standard
