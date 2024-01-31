Cong begins 'Jai Jawan' campaign against Agnipath





Gandhi launched the campaign on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar.





He promised these youth that he would raise the issue of "injustice" with them at every forum.





Due to the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 were allegedly denied joining.





"Our Jai Jawan campaign is dedicated to those youth who have faced this injustice," Gandhi said, adding that "it is the fight for nyay (justice) against this anyay (injustice)".





There are three phases of 'Jai Jawan' campaign -- mass contact (February 1-28), satyagraha (March 5-10) and padyatra (March 17-20).





Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, party media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, chairman of the ex-servicemen cell Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd), Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and NSUI president Varun Chaudhary said the scheme was not only against the country's interests, but also playing with the aspirations of lakhs of youth in the country.





Khera asked why the defence experts' opinion was not taken before launching of this scheme.





He said the country cannot afford an army on rent or contractual soldiers. Pointing out that for the Agniveers, there is neither a job guarantee, nor any guarantee in case they get martyrdom unlike the regular soldiers, Khera disclosed that 60 lakh youth had taken various tests for selection of whom 1.5 lakh had been selected.





He claimed that the government had charged Rs 100 crore as examination fee for these selections. -- PTI

