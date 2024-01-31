RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chaos! IndiGo cancels Deogarh flight for 2nd day
January 31, 2024  16:12
image
Chaos prevailed at Terminal 2 of Delhi airport on Wednesday after IndiGo cancelled its flight to Deoghar for the second day in a row.

IndiGo flight 6E2198 was scheduled to depart for Deoghar at 1100 hrs.

Passengers erupted in protest after the flight was canceled for the second, straight day, demanding answers from the airline staff.

According to officials, the airline staff failed to come up with convincing answers in the face of grilling from passengers.

The passengers were seen up in arms in the main hall of Terminal 2 after IndiGo cancelled its Deogarh flight.

Other passengers, too, joined the protests as the situation went out of hand.

One of the passengers, who was left high and dry after the Deogarh flight was canceled on Wednesday, said, "My father is critically ill. I was supposed to reach Deoghar to be with him. However, I was told that the flight was cancelled."
