RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Budget session begins today, Prez to address Parl
January 31, 2024  09:44
An all-party meet was held yesterday
An all-party meet was held yesterday
The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address. 

The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.

Obituary references would be made to ex-MPs Bhadreshwar Tanti, Sonawane Pratap Narayanrao in Lok Sabha and Hari Shankar Bhabhra, Shrimati Sushree Devi in the Upper House. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Make America Normal Again': Nikki Haley coins new slogan
'Make America Normal Again': Nikki Haley coins new slogan

The two-term governor from South Carolina, Haley, 51, is trailing by more than 30 points against former president Donald Trump in her home state where the Republican presidential primary is scheduled for February 23.

Nora Makes Our Dil Jhoom
Nora Makes Our Dil Jhoom

A look at Nora's many break-the-internet moments.

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana may be named Jh'khand CM?
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana may be named Jh'khand CM?

Since Kalpana is not an MLA, her becoming the CM will need a present MLA to vacate his or her seat.

Movies COMING UP IN February
Movies COMING UP IN February

February will see only mid to decent budgeted films arriving.

Interim Budget 2024: A Salaried Person's Wish List
Interim Budget 2024: A Salaried Person's Wish List

Dear Finance Minister, We don't expect magic, just a little understanding and some tax relief that feels like a real reward, not a bare minimum. A little extra fuel in our wallets could go a long way, pleads Vatsal Ramaiya

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances