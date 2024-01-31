Budget session begins today, Prez to address Parl





The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address.





The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.





Obituary references would be made to ex-MPs Bhadreshwar Tanti, Sonawane Pratap Narayanrao in Lok Sabha and Hari Shankar Bhabhra, Shrimati Sushree Devi in the Upper House. -- ANI

The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday.