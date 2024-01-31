RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
At Rs 1.72L cr, Jan GST collections 2nd highest-ever
January 31, 2024  20:15
image
Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10.4 percent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. 

This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more. 

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4 per cent y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023)," the ministry said. 

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth (till 05:00 pm of 31.01.2024), reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year(April 2022-January 2023). 

The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Shami's absence putting added pressure on Bumrah?
Is Shami's absence putting added pressure on Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah's workload might have increased in Mohammed Shami's absence but India's pace spearhead is in a much better shape right now in terms of fitness to handle the rigours of Test cricket, feels former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Tortured by police to accept link with Oppn parties, Parl accused tell court
Tortured by police to accept link with Oppn parties, Parl accused tell court

The submission was made before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

Institute of national importance can also be a minority one: SC on AMU
Institute of national importance can also be a minority one: SC on AMU

There is nothing "fundamentally inconsistent" with a minority institution being an institution of national importance (INI), the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while hearing arguments on the vexed issue of minority status to Aligarh...

Stop govt guarantee schemes if...: K'taka Cong MLA
Stop govt guarantee schemes if...: K'taka Cong MLA

While the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the MLA and the Congress government, Shivakumar seeking to clarify, said no guarantee scheme will be stopped and it will be continued for five years.

Infra sectors' growth slows to 14-month low of 3.8% in Dec 2023
Infra sectors' growth slows to 14-month low of 3.8% in Dec 2023

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 14-month low of 3.8 per cent in December 2023, on account of poor performance of sectors like crude oil, electricity, steel and cement, according to the official data released on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances