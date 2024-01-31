RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


American man denied entry to India, OCI card holder wife moves SC
January 31, 2024  22:55
The Supreme Court recently sought a response from the Centre on a plea of a woman, who is an Overseas Citizen of India, seeking to allow her husband, who is from America, and her son to enter Indian territory. 

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol issued notice on the wife's plea challenging the Delhi HC order. 

"Issue notice, returnable in three weeks," the court said in its order issued on January 20. 

The petitioner has sought to allow her husband and two children to enter the Indian Territory. 

The Delhi high court order has directed the Centre to provide the order of blacklisting to the petitioners. 

The Central government has maintained before the Delhi high court that the husband of the petitioner has been blacklisted from entering the country by the Intelligence Bureau. 

Petitioner's counsel has said that the department does not have any power to pass any order relating to restraining his entry into the country, and therefore the action taken in pursuance of the said order is illegal. 

It is further pointed out that the husband of the woman is an Overseas Citizen of India card holder. -- ANI
