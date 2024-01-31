RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Am fine, gearing for comeback: Mayank Agarwal
January 31, 2024  18:17
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday said he is on the mend and gearing for comeback after day-long hospitalisation caused by a suspicious liquid he drank on-board a New Delhi-bound flight in Agartala. 

Agarwal was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after falling sick mid-flight and his manager lodged a police complaint alleging foul play. 

The cricketer left for Bengaluru on Wednesday after being discharged. 

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal posted on X, along with pictures of him on a hospital bed. 

He had consumed the spurious liquid from a pouch kept on his seat and complained of uneasiness. 

The opener even vomited a couple of times. 

His Karnataka teammates eventually took off for Surat via New Delhi in the same flight. 

"We are thankful to Karnataka Cricket Association and Tripura Cricket Association for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge. -- PTI
