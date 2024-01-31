Am fine, gearing for comeback: Mayank Agarwal





Agarwal was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after falling sick mid-flight and his manager lodged a police complaint alleging foul play.





The cricketer left for Bengaluru on Wednesday after being discharged.





"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal posted on X, along with pictures of him on a hospital bed.





He had consumed the spurious liquid from a pouch kept on his seat and complained of uneasiness.





The opener even vomited a couple of times.





His Karnataka teammates eventually took off for Surat via New Delhi in the same flight.





"We are thankful to Karnataka Cricket Association and Tripura Cricket Association for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge. -- PTI

