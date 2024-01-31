RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
350 Muslims pray at Ram Mandir after 6-day walk
January 31, 2024  16:31
image
Completing a six-day foot march from Lucknow, 350 Muslim devotees reached Ayodhya and paid obeisance at the Ram temple. 

 Led by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS-backed Muslim organisation, the group started their journey from Lucknow on January 25, Shahid Saeed, media in-charge of MRM, said on Wednesday. 

 Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', the group of 350 Muslim devotees, reached Ayodhya on Tuesday after covering around 150 km on foot amid the biting cold, he said. They stopped every 25 kilometres for rest at night and continued their journey next morning, he added. 

 After six days, the devotees with worn-out shoes and weary feet reached Ayodhya and paid their obeisance to the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol, Saeed said. 

 "The devotees considered this dignified darshan of Imam-e-Hind Ram as an enduring and cherished memory," he said, adding that this act by the Muslim worshippers conveyed a message of unity, integrity, sovereignty, and harmony.

 After the darshan, MRM convener Raja Raees and provincial coordinator Sher Ali Khan who led the group said Lord Ram is the ancestor of all. Raees and Khan emphasised that love for country and humanity take precedence over religion, caste, and creed. They stressed that no religion teaches criticism, mockery, or disdain for others.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc
'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc

Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was 'nonsensical'.

England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution
England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution

Zak Crawley said most of his teammates have become better players since embracing the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' approach

Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers at LAC
Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers at LAC

The confrontation, which happened on January 2, saw the shepherds reportedly throwing rocks at the Chinese personnel.

Steven Smith's stats shut down doubters
Steven Smith's stats shut down doubters

Smith carried his bat with an unbeaten 91 in a losing cause in Brisbane.

FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle
FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (Asifma) has raised concerns about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to introduce a T+0 settlement cycle. The industry association of top foreign...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances