30 farmers die by suicide each day under BJP: Rahul





In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has waived off the loans of industrialists Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 10 years.





"Today, under the rule of BJP, which came to power by promising to double the income of farmers, 30 farmers are forced to commit suicide every day. When the debt on the farmers of the country is 60 per cent more than in 2014, then the Modi government has waived off the loans of industrialists Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 10 years. Private insurance companies, which withheld Rs 2700 crores of farmers' share in the crop insurance scheme, are themselves earning profits Rs 40,000 crores," he said.





Rahul further emphasized that Congress aims to reduce the cost of agriculture and provide fair prices to the farmers for their crops.





"Farmers are struggling even for MSP amid skyrocketing agricultural costs due to expensive fertilizers, expensive seeds, expensive irrigation and expensive electricity. Without proper MSP, farmers are incurring a loss of Rs 200 per quintal of wheat and Rs 680 per quintal of paddy," the Congress leader added. -- ANI

