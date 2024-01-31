RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2100 cases of Covid JN1 variant in India
January 31, 2024  16:46
image
As many as 2,100 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in the country so far, the INSACOG on Wednesday said.

 There are 829 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 the states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 944 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). JN.1.11 has been detected in 245 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1. 

 The Centre had last month asked the states and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil amid detection of new variants in the country. 

 The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk. 

 The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc
'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA bloc

Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was 'nonsensical'.

England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution
England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution

Zak Crawley said most of his teammates have become better players since embracing the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' approach

Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers at LAC
Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers at LAC

The confrontation, which happened on January 2, saw the shepherds reportedly throwing rocks at the Chinese personnel.

Steven Smith's stats shut down doubters
Steven Smith's stats shut down doubters

Smith carried his bat with an unbeaten 91 in a losing cause in Brisbane.

FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle
FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (Asifma) has raised concerns about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to introduce a T+0 settlement cycle. The industry association of top foreign...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances