2 killed in fresh violence in Manipur





The incident happened at the camp situated near Kadangband village in Lamshang area at the border of the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, they said.





The deceased were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, they added.





"Two individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts," the Police Control Room said in a statement.





The injured persons were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for treatment, officials said.





After the camp was attacked, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight.





"Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway," a police officer said.





After the gun battle began, several women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village fled to safer areas, he said. -- PTI

