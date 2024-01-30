Will resume hunger strike on Feb 10 if....: Jarange





Just four days ago, Jarange had ended his agitation after the government issued a draft notification stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.





An agrarian community, Kunbi falls in the OBC category, and Jarange, spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas to enable them to avail quota benefits in government jobs and education.





"The notification must be implemented immediately. A special assembly session should be called to bring a law based on that notification. If the implementation does not start from tomorrow (Wednesday, January 31), then I will launch an indefinite fast from February 10," the activist said.





Jarange said he will launch a fast unto death from Antarwali Sarati village in central Maharashtra's Jalna district from where he started his latest agitation for Maratha quota in August last year. -- PTI

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday sought implementation of the Maharashtra government's draft notification on Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas from Wednesday and warned of launching a fast unto death from February 10 if his demand was not met.Talking to reporters, he said a special session of the state legislature should be called to convert the notification into a law to allow Marathas with Kunbi certificates to avail quota benefits in government jobs and education.